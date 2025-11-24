Novelist Naomi Alderman reacquires Zombies, Run! from former owner OliveX

Zombies, Run! blends real-world running with immersive audio storytelling.

Players worldwide have used the app for everything from ultramarathons to cardiac rehab.

The UK-made title has a strong global audience across North America, Europe and Oceania.

Award-winning novelist and designer Naomi Alderman has reacquired Zombies, Run! from former owner OliveX.

Alderman first created the smartphone fitness game, which launched in 2012, with developer Six to Start, blending real-world running with immersive audio stories to motivate players. OliveX acquired Zombies, Run! in 2021.

Ever since its release, the title has surpassed 10 million downloads. Alderman said the game has also supported millions on their fitness journeys, from ultramarathon training to cardiac rehab.

Zombies, Run! is a UK-made title with a broad global fanbase, attracting audiences in the US, Canada, Germany, Australia, New Zealand and Scandinavia.

Taking back ownership

Naomi Alderman said she is thrilled to regain ownership of Zombies, Run!, a project she poured years of creativity into and expressed excitement about continuing the story for players.

“I am overjoyed that I’m able to do this," said Naomi Alderman. “I’ve put so much of my heart and soul (and blood, guts and gore) into Zombies, Run! over the years and I love and am committed to our players.

“I’m excited to be able to create many more years of story for this beloved game. It’s incredibly moving to hear from our players about how the game has helped them become fitter and healthier - everyone benefits from getting a bit of exercise and we’re here to make that fun.

“And it’s very meaningful to me to have control of my own work now; as the world gets tougher for creatives with the growth of AI, I think more creators are going to be taking decisions like this.

“I believe that readers and players want work that is made by humans, I believe that my players can tell the difference between my authentic voice and computer-generated algorithmically-produced slop and I am delighted to be able to promise the players that rely on Zombies, Run! that we will keep up that high standard.

“I’d like to think female creators buying back their own intellectual property might become a trend; I suppose in a way I’m following in the footsteps of Taylor Swift and taking back ownership of my work.”