Once Human: RaidZone to host $50,000 Raid for Glory tournament in July

The competition runs from July 10th to July 12th.

Survival streamer hJune will lead up to 100 streamers and creators in the tournament.

An additional $10,000 will be available through in game Airdrop Cash Bonuses.

NetEase Games has revealed its latest competitive event for Once Human: RaidZone, with the $50,000 Raid for Glory Tournament set to run from July 10th to July 12th.

The company said the online competition will bring together some of the biggest names in the survival gaming community, led by survival content creator hJune, who will assemble up to 100 streamers and creators from across different backgrounds.

The tournament will award $40,000 through leaderboard placements based entirely on player eliminations, with the winning duo receiving the top prize of $8,500.

A further $10,000 will be distributed through in-game Airdrop Cash Bonuses, rewarding teams that successfully capture and loot Airdrop Crates during the competition.

Biggest offering yet

According to NetEase, it will be the largest, most geographically diverse and heavily populated competitive event in RaidZone's history.

The tournament will be streamed live, with viewers able to earn exclusive Twitch Drops, including Trophy Furniture Pieces and the Raidzone Theme Skin Set.

Players can also unlock the Iron Bucket Headgear Cosmetic by wishlisting the upcoming console version of Once Human on the PlayStation or Xbox Store.

Once Human: RaidZone is a free-to-play, open-world survival raid game and the first official spin-off of the Once Human series.

The game shifts the focus to PvP combat while retaining the supernatural anomaly elements of the original universe in what NetEase describes as a fair competitive environment.