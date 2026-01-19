Orbital expands to PC after surpassing 200,000 downloads on mobile

Early engagement data led the studio to rebuild Orbital entirely for PC rather than pursue a direct mobile port.

Monthly competitive events with prizes are planned to support engagement in the lead-up to release.

The PC expansion follows Classy Games’ graduation from Exel by Merak’s first cohort, securing $300,000 in funding.

Classy Games' survival title Orbital is expanding to PC four years on from its original release as the team looks to build on strong early performance metrics.

After launching in 2022, Orbital surpassed 200,000 organic downloads and more than 180,000 hours of combined playtime on Android.

Classy Games said the mobile release was designed around short, repeatable survival runs, allowing players to compete on time survived and global leaderboard placement.

Strong early performance metrics helped validate demand beyond mobile, leading Classy Games to rebuild Orbital entirely for PC rather than pursue a direct port.

Path to release

A public playtest has already been completed, with the studio confirming a planned launch window in Q2 2026, and monthly in-game competitions with prizes are also planned to support engagement and lead up to release on Steam.

Orbital is an infinite survival challenge game where players pilot entire planets to delay humanity's extinction by attempting to outrun a supermassive black hole.

The PC expansion follows Classy Games’ selection as a Cohort 1 graduate of Exel by Merak’s $80 million gaming accelerator, with the studio securing $300,000 in funding through the programme.

“We wanted to create something people could jump into quickly, compete with friends, and keep coming back to," said Classy Games CEO and founder Jamie McClenaghan. “Seeing how strongly players responded on mobile gave us the confidence to expand the experience and take it much further on PC."