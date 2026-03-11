Maysalward opens new headquarters in Amman 

The Capsule will focus on mentorship, training and workspace support for emerging game developers.

Maysalward plans to launch a pre-seed and incubator fund later this year to support early-stage studios.

The company continues to run education initiatives using Minecraft Education to teach sustainable city design.

Jordan-based developer Maysalward has opened a new headquarters at Abdali Boulevard in Amman to mark a new phase for the studio.

The company said the move reflects 23 years of game development and more than 14 years of community building within the regional ecosystem.

The new office will also house a new initiative called The Capsule by Maysalward, which is designed to expand the studio’s capacity-building efforts.

Through The Capsule, Maysalward plans to scale its mentorship programmes, provide a creative workspace for emerging developers and support the next generation of game creators with training and resources.

Minecraft Education

The studio also revealed plans to launch a pre-seed and incubator fund later this year aimed at supporting early-stage game startups and strengthening the wider ecosystem.

Alongside its industry development work, Maysalward continues to run educational initiatives. The company recently partnered with C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group and the Greater Amman Municipality on the Schools Reinventing Amman competition.

As part of the programme, teachers received five days of training using Minecraft Education, enabling them to guide students in designing solutions for sustainable urban development and raising awareness around climate change adaptation.