Maysalward launches Golden Agers workshop for 65+ gamers

The workshop positions games as tools for memory, movement, and family connection.

Participants will learn how to record personal stories and cultural heritage using digital tools.

The programme encourages grandparents and grandchildren to connect through shared play experiences.

Jordan-based game developer Maysalward has launched a new initiative to bring older adults into the world of games and technology through hands-on training for people aged 65 and above.

Called the Golden Agers workshop, the full-day programme focuses on helping seniors build confidence with digital tools while exploring games that support memory, coordination, and social connection.

The initiative also aims to create opportunities for grandparents to engage with younger family members through shared play and storytelling.

Participants will be guided through practical sessions covering basic device and app usage, brain and movement-based games, and methods for recording personal memories and cultural heritage in digital formats.

Opening new doors

Moreover, the workshop will conclude with a collaborative play session designed to strengthen relationships between generations and demonstrate how games can serve as tools for connection rather than just entertainment.

“This initiative is close to our hearts. It's about opening doors and demonstrating that learning, creativity, and play have no age limit," said Maysalward CEO Nour Khrais in a post.

“Through this training, we aim to introduce participants to the world of games and technology in an engaging, accessible, and meaningful manner. More importantly, this journey is about preserving what matters most.

“Our participants carry stories, traditions, and cultural heritage that deserve to be passed down and shared with younger generations in new, interactive ways. We believe games are more than just entertainment."

Interested individuals can learn more and register here.