Owlcat Games launches free resource hub for developers named GameDev Learning Drop

Partners include Midwest Games, Fireshine Games, Gaijin Entertainment, and 11 Bit Studios.

The initiative grew from Owlcat’s internal knowledge-sharing practice for junior developers.

Developers and publishers can submit resources for review and inclusion on the platform.

The studio views other developers as partners, not competitors, in building a stronger industry.

Cyprus-based Owlcat Games has teamed up with studios and publishers to launch a free resource directory for game developers called GameDev Learning Drop.

As reported by PC Gamer, the resource directory's first collection of tools, tutorials, and courses was curated by Owlcat Games in collaboration with Midwest Games, Fireshine Games, Gaijin Entertainment, and 11 Bit Studios.

Owlcat hosts the directory on its website, featuring over 350 resources covering game design, programming, narrative design, project management, and more.

The developer said it plans to keep expanding and updating the database, inviting developers and publishers to submit new resources for review through the website or directly to the studio. The directory can be accessed here.

“A rising tide"

The initiative grew out of an internal Owlcat practice where team leads shared helpful learning resources with junior developers.

Owlcat said any developer or publisher can submit materials to the database, which are reviewed, categorised, and curated before being added as structured, user-friendly resources for the wider game dev community.

“We're extremely proud to launch this endeavour," said Owlcat head of publishing Andrey Tsvetkov. “A rising tide truly lifts all ships. We firmly believe that showing support for open knowledge fosters collaboration and connection, which we feel is something the industry could use more of right now."

"There are a lot of materials out there, and to be honest, not every one of them deserves attention. So it's good when you have an actual human review things and say, 'OK, this is really useful material for juniors to pick up.'"

"We see ourselves and our fellows in the other studios as partners, not competitors," he added.