Duolingo experiments with tool to lock other apps until daily lessons are complete

Users can choose which apps to restrict and set how many lessons must be finished before access is restored.

The feature effectively transforms habit-building into a hard requirement rather than a gentle reminder.

Early reactions suggest the system could significantly boost retention and daily engagement.

Language learning platform Duolingo is testing a new feature designed to block access to distracting apps until users complete their daily lessons.

The optional tool, referred to as a “focus” feature, allows users to select specific apps such as TikTok or Instagram and prevent them from opening until learning goals are met.

To enable the system, users must grant access to their device’s screen time or equivalent settings, after which they can define how many lessons must be completed before restrictions are lifted.

If a blocked app is opened before the daily target is reached, the system displays a prompt encouraging users to return to their lesson instead.

Engagement strategy

Industry observers have suggested the move reflects a broader trend among consumer apps to compete directly for user attention rather than simply engagement within their own ecosystem.

GameBiz Consulting head of ad monetisation Božo Janković took to LinkedIn to describe the feature as one of the most creative retention mechanics he has seen.

“First, Duolingo asks for permission to access my Screen Time data, then it lists all the app categories and individual apps, gives me an option to block any number of them and then to set the daily target I'm supposed to reach before Duolingo allows me to access the apps I put on the block list," posted Janković.

“If I try to open the blocked app (say Instagram), before reaching the daily goal, Duolingo shows me the message: 'Stay focused! Close Instagram.'"

Last month, Duolingo revealed that more than 10 million users have maintained a 365-day streak on the platform, representing roughly 20% of its 50m users who engage with the learning app every day.