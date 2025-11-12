Palworld Mobile Alpha test set for Q4 2025

PUBG Studios is leading the official mobile adaptation under Krafton’s licensing deal.

The company also confirmed that the mobile title will be showcased at G-Star 2025 in South Korea to mark its public hands-on debut later this month.

Krafton said the Alpha Test is planned for sometime in the final quarter of the year, though a specific date has not yet been announced.

Continuous success

The mobile version will aim to deliver the same survival, crafting, exploration, and Pal-collecting experience as the original, adapted for touch controls.

Launched in 2024, Palworld is a creature-collecting RPG that quickly became a hit with 25 million players in its first month and over 32m by February 2025.

However, its similarities to Pokémon brought legal pressure from Nintendo. Pocketpair argued that the contested concepts appear in many other games.

While continuing to dispute the claims and challenge the validity of the patents, the studio made some compromises to keep Palworld’s development and distribution moving forward.

Pocketpair has confirmed Palworld will leave early access in 2026, with a major update planned for its 1.0 release.