PEGI expands age ratings to cover loot boxes and in-game spending

New rules will assess gameplay systems like monetisation, communication tools and retention mechanics.

Titles featuring NFTs or blockchain-related mechanics will automatically receive a PEGI 18 classification.

Games that penalise players for missing daily rewards or timed events will be rated PEGI 12.

The Pan-European Game Information (PEGI) system has expanded its age rating criteria to address risks linked to online interaction and monetisation features in games.

The changes, which take effect in June 2026, will introduce a broader set of classification rules covering game functionality as well as content.

PEGI said it will now evaluate elements such as in-game purchases, paid random items, communication systems and mechanics that encourage players to return regularly.

Under the updated framework, certain features will automatically push games into higher age categories. Titles containing paid random items such as loot boxes will default to a PEGI 16 rating, and in some cases may be classified as PEGI 18.

Other changes include PEGI 12 ratings for games that use time-limited or quantity-limited purchase offers, while titles featuring NFTs or blockchain-based mechanisms will be classified PEGI 18.

“Ambitious updates"

Moreover, games that reward players for returning through mechanics like daily quests will receive a PEGI 7 rating, but systems that penalise players for not returning will raise the rating to PEGI 12.

Online communication features are also being scrutinised. Games with completely unrestricted communication systems, such as those lacking blocking or reporting tools, will be rated PEGI 18.

PEGI worked closely with the German ratings body USK when developing the criteria. USK introduced similar rules in 2023, reporting that around 30% of submitted games used the new criteria, with roughly one third receiving higher age ratings as a result.

“It was incredibly useful to learn from the experiences of our colleagues in Germany”, said PEGI director Dirk Bosmans.

“We are confident that these ambitious updates to PEGI's classification criteria will provide parents and players with more useful and transparent advice that better reflects the overall experience that players can expect from the video games they play.”