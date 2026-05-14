Pixel Federation reports $48 revenue in 2025 as TrainStation 3 drives record launch

TrainStation 3 became the biggest launch in the studio's 19-year history.

The game generated nearly $9.4m in revenue during its first seven months.

Pixel Shop now accounts for over 22% of mobile in-game revenue.

Pixel Federation reported €41.2 million ($48.2m) in 2025 revenue, up from €38.4m ($44.9m) in 2024, driven by the global launch of TrainStation 3.

TrainStation 3 became the most successful launch in Pixel Federation's 19-year history, generating nearly €8m ($9.4m) in revenue during its first seven months on the market.

TrainStation 2 remained the company's top-performing title overall, pulling in €12.8m ($15m) in 2025. New event mechanics introduced into the game delivered measurable KPI improvements and will now be rolled out across additional titles in the portfolio.

Pixel Shop, the company's direct payment platform, now accounts for more than 22% of mobile in-game revenue.

Continuous growth

Pixel Federation also launched its Save The Rails charity initiative in 2025, donating €50,000 ($58,500) alongside players to support railway heritage projects in the UK and Slovakia, with Baltimore set to follow next year.

The studio hosted its first public Pixel Game Jam and piloted a four-day work week.

“TrainStation 3 confirmed the long-term strength of our flagship franchise and our ability to evolve it for a new generation of players,” said Pixel Federation CEO Daniel Duranka.

For the rest of 2026, the developer said it will globally launch transport tycoon title Highway Heroes in June, develop a new post-apocalyptic tycoon game, and host the pilot edition of its PixelCon conference on September 14th.