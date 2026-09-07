Pixel Gun 2 launches after original crossed 300 million downloads

Pixel Gun 2 has launched globally on iOS and Android.

The arena-destroying shooter follows more than a decade after the original.

More than a decade on from the release of Pixel Gun 3D, Lightmap and Cubic Games have partnered again to launch Pixel Gun 2 on iOS and Android.

The sequel follows more than a decade after its forebear’s 2013 release - a hit first-person shooter that has achieved more than 300 million downloads across platforms.

Earlier this year, gaming and entertainment group GDEV said Pixel Gun 3D had three million monthly active users and has generated more than $230 million in bookings.

Pixel Gun 2 marks the latest expansion of the franchise, promising new heroes, new powers and the same chaos.

Expanding access

Developed by Lightmap and published by Cubic Games, Pixel Gun 2 is a multiplayer title with short PvP matches and destructible arenas. In five-on-five battles, players can target each other or the environment around them, breaking every wall and cover to reshape the map.

The shooter spent a short time in soft launch in Mexico, already available in the country for almost two months. Players in Indonesia, Brazil and Canada have also had access since early July.

Now, Pixel Gun 2 has rolled out across Europe and the US.

Pixel Gun 3D's head of community Nikita Glazkov previously shared with us his tips for engaging with different types of gamers across four key categories.