Drop Fake unveils DC mobile fighter DCKO ahead of 2027 launch

The game launches on iOS and Android in 2027.

DCKO features 2-on-2 tag team battles.

Story-driven PvE and live multiplayer are both included.

Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and other DC characters are playable.

Drop Fake has unveiled DCKO, a new officially licensed DC mobile fighting game that will offer two-on-two tag team battles when it launches on iOS and Android in 2027.

Licensed by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment on behalf of DC, DCKO combines arcade-style fighting with both single-player and multiplayer modes.

Players will assemble teams featuring characters including Batman, Robin, Wonder Woman, Superman, Constantine and Nightwing, chaining together combos and tactical assists to defeat opponents.

A key feature is real-time PvP multiplayer, which the studio says is a first for a DC mobile fighting game. Players can also compete globally, climb leaderboards, unlock new abilities and customise their teams to suit different playstyles.

Battle modes

Alongside competitive multiplayer, DCKO includes a story-driven PvE mode where players face enemies such as Ra's al Ghul's League of Assassins, Amazo's robot army and Trigon's demon hordes to earn currency, experience points and new content.

The game features a "Neo-Comic" visual style inspired by DC comic books, with battles taking place across locations including Themyscira, the Batcave and the Lazarus Pits. Players will also be able to unlock multiple costume variants for their favourite characters.

Drop Fake said players can now pre-register for the game's upcoming beta through the official DCKO website.

“It was important to us that DCKO represented a significant leap forward for the fighting game genre on mobile,” Drop Fake creative director Gene Campbell. “Live multiplayer games between players are core to the spirit of fighting games, and we are proud of the work we’ve done to bring this feature to mobile comic book fighters for the first time.

“We want to nurture a healthy, competitive scene for this game and will share more on that in the future. Our team is very experienced in delivering games that comic book fans adore, and we can’t wait to hear everyone’s feedback on DCKO when we launch next year.”