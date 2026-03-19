PlanetPlay rallies games industry for global “Battle for the Habitats” campaign

The campaign runs from Earth Day to World Environment Day, mobilising players worldwide.

Studios and publishers invited to integrate in-game events, DLC and live ops for impact.

Plug-and-play model lowers barriers for indie developers to participate.

PlanetPlay has launched the Battle for the Habitats biodiversity campaign aimed at mobilising the games industry to support environmental protection through large-scale player engagement.

The initiative, developed in partnership with the Rainforest Alliance and Oceana, will run from April 22nd to June 5th, spanning Earth Day to World Environment Day. It targets more than 100 PC, console and mobile games, with a goal of raising $1 million to support conservation efforts.

Battle for the Habitats will see players choose a virtual hero and take part in in-game events, including challenges, DLC, side quests and live ops, designed to drive awareness and fundraising.

Studios and publishers can participate at different levels, from promotional support to integrating themed content and monetised items, with a plug-and-play structure intended to lower barriers for indie developers.

Environmental impact

The campaign will also feature a competitive “Two Teams, One Planet” leaderboard led by creator captains to encourage global participation. Titles that remain active through June 5th can connect with Playing for the Planet’s Green Game Jam.

All net proceeds generated will go towards protecting rainforest and marine ecosystems, as well as supporting affected communities. PlanetPlay said the campaign builds on research indicating that 79% of players exposed to environmental content adopt more sustainable behaviours.

“Games have an unmatched ability to bring people together around shared goals," said PlanetPlay CEO Rhea Loucas. “Battle for the Habitats is about making environmental action accessible, collaborative and genuinely impactful - and giving studios a way to engage players around purpose without friction.”