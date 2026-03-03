ZeptoLab and PlanetPlay bring climate action into Bullet Echo for World Wildlife Day 

The Wildlife Festival blends competitive gameplay with real-world conservation impact.

Exclusive Panda cosmetics and limited time DLC reward players for taking part.

A share of event profits will fund Gold Standard certified reforestation, clean energy and water projects.

ZeptoLab has partnered with not-for-profit PlanetPlay to launch a limited-time in-game event for Bullet Echo in celebration of World Wildlife Day on March 3rd.

Running until March 6th, the Bullet Echo Wildlife Festival invites players to take part in themed challenges and unlock exclusive Panda cosmetic rewards, progression bonuses and limited-time DLC.

Two special offers, priced at $5 and $15 depending on Trophy level, include in-game currencies, gear and other boosts.

Part of the profits from the event will support Gold Standard certified environmental projects spanning reforestation, clean energy and water conservation as part of PlanetPlay’s Make Green Moves campaign.

Meaningful experiences

Bullet Echo has surpassed 10 million downloads and averages around 120,000 monthly active users, offering a sizable platform for impact-driven activations.

PlanetPlay said its Play2Act research, developed with the United Nations Development Programme, found that 79% of players exposed to environmental content in games went on to adopt greener lifestyle choices.

To date, the organisation has channelled more than $2.2m into verified environmental initiatives through in-game activations and partnerships.

“World Wildlife Day is a powerful reminder that protecting biodiversity requires collective action," said PlanetPlay CEO Rhea Loucas. By integrating the Wildlife Festival into Bullet Echo, ZeptoLab is showing how even fast-paced competitive games can create space for positive impact.

“When players engage with content they love and know it’s contributing to verified environmental projects, it transforms gameplay into something even more meaningful.”