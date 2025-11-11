Playing for the Planet and Green Game Jam 2025 winners revealed

This year’s ceremony recognised achievements across 15 categories, from green tech to decarbonisation efforts.

Synergy, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Longleaf Valley were among the top award winners.

The awards also honoured individuals and teams driving climate awareness and positive industry change.

The winners of the second edition of Playing for the Planet Awards have been revealed.

Run by the Playing for the Planet Alliance, this year's awards celebrated games studios leading in sustainable game development and pro-environmental storytelling.

The ceremony also spotlighted the works of developers and individuals setting examples for the broader industry.

This year's event featured 15 categories and recognised nominees for their contributions in areas like storytelling, green technology to reduce energy costs, and efforts toward decarbonisation.

Playing for the Planet Awards 2025 winners:

Best Green Storytelling - Synergy by Leikir Studio

Best Green Tech - Call of Duty®: Black Ops 6 by Activision

Champion Award - Mathias Gredal Norvig and Celia Zimmermann

Changemaker Award - TreesPlease Games

Best Newcomer - Crossy Road by Hipster Whale

Best Small Studio - Longleaf Valley by TreesPlease Games

Call to Action Award - June’s Journey by Wooga

Google's Choice - Longleaf Valley by TreesPlease Games

Media’s Choice - Orna: The GPS RPG by Northern Forge Studios

Trailblazer Award - Honor of Kings by TiMi Studio Group, Level Infinite, Tencent Games

Player’s Choice Award - Hay Day by Supercell

UNEP's Choice Award - June’s Journey by Wooga

Jam Spirit Award - Subway Surfers by SYBO

Innovation Award - Sony Interactive Entertainment

All in for Nature - Romme Treff & Skat Treff by GameDuell

Creating impact

“The creativity, ambition, and passion of this year’s winners and nominees has set a new standard. Every year the bar for impact, engagement and reach is raised,” UNEP chief of youth and education Sam Barratt.

“We’re seeing more evidence that gamers want studios to take notice of how their games and actions make a meaningful and measurable impact in the world, and these trailblazers are proving this can be done. Congratulations to all the winners and nominees of this year’s awards.”

You can view the full list of nominees here.