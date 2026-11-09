PlayStation ends development of Ratchet & Clank: Ranger Rumble mobile game

The mobile shooter was developed by Oh Bibi in collaboration with PlayStation Studios and Insomniac Games.

The game featured six modes, 12 launch heroes and a mix of PvP and PvE gameplay.

The game was preparing for a global launch after regional testing, but that rollout will not go ahead.

PlayStation and developer Oh Bibi are ending development of Ratchet & Clank: Ranger Rumble, a free-to-play mobile multiplayer shooter.

The mobile title will be removed from app stores later this month. Existing players can continue playing until May 1st 2027 when the servers will permanently shut down.

The final planned update began rolling out on November 6th 2026, while the game will be delisted from Apple's App Store and Google Play on November 21st.

Developed by Oh Bibi in collaboration with PlayStation Studios and Insomniac Games, Ranger Rumble brought the Ratchet & Clank universe to mobile through real-time multiplayer arena battles.

“On behalf of the dev team and everyone helping to make the game, thanks to our amazing community for all your support, especially to those who have spent time playing, sharing feedback, and helping shape Ranger Rumble throughout its development,” the team wrote in a statement.

Global plans

The game entered soft launch in the Philippines and Indonesia, with subsequent releases in Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, France, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

In July 2026, Oh Bibi opened worldwide pre-registration after regional testing in Canada, the Nordics, France and Asia, saying the game was preparing for a global launch before the shutdown announcement.

In Ranger Rumble, Captain Qwark creates a combat simulation to find the next generation of Galactic Rangers, with players choosing from a roster of heroes with unique abilities and weapons.

The game featured six modes at launch, combining team-based PvP battles with PvE encounters, alongside battle royale-inspired and football-themed modes. Its initial roster included 12 heroes, including familiar characters and new additions created for the game.

Existing players will retain access to all game modes and matchmaking until shutdown. In-app purchases have been removed, while the Super Pass is now free and seasonal content can be earned through gameplay.