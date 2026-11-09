Playtika rules out sale and will continue as independent company

Adjusted EBITDA increased 15.9% to a record $252.1 million.

Disney Solitaire revenue grew 88.4% year-on-year to $111.2 million.

Playtika expects to finish 2026 around the midpoint of its revenue and adjusted EBITDA forecasts.

Playtika will continue operating as an independent, publicly traded company after completing a strategic review of its business and potential sale options.

The publisher's board of directors concluded that remaining independent would offer the best path to creating long-term value for shareholders.

Playtika relaunched its strategic review in April 2026, with a special committee of independent directors tasked with assessing options for the business and its portfolio.

The process came amid reports of interest from potential buyers, including Tencent, which was reportedly in talks to acquire Playtika-owned SuperPlay for between $1 billion and $1.5bn.

Playtika acquired SuperPlay in 2024 for an initial $690 million, with additional payments tied to the studio's financial performance to bring the deal up to around $2bn. However, no deal with Tencent was confirmed.

“With the strategic review complete, we are moving forward as an independent company," said Playtika CEO Robert Antokol. “Our third quarter reflects what makes Playtika durable: loyal players and games built to last.

Portfolio performance

The announcement came alongside Playtika's third-quarter results, with revenue reaching $673.8m, down 0.1% year-on-year. Net income stood at $40.4m, while adjusted net income reached $120.7m.

Among its games, Disney Solitaire generated $111.2m in revenue, up 88.4% year-on-year. June's Journey also grew 12.1% to $76.6m, while Bingo Blitz revenue fell 18.2% to $133m.

However, Disney Solitaire revenue fell 21.9% compared with the previous quarter. Playtika had planned to reduce user acquisition spending in the second half of 2026 after front-loading investment earlier in the year. The company said this would affect revenue sequentially but support improved profitability and margins.

Playtika sales and marketing costs have seen a reduction from the previous year, too, falling from $206.3m in Q3 2025 to $167.8m in Q3 2026.

Playtika has also reaffirmed its full-year revenue forecast of $2.75bn to $2.85bn and adjusted EBITDA guidance of $750m to $790m. It now expects to finish around the midpoint of both ranges.