Report: Disney Solitaire maker SuperPlay could be purchased by Tencent in deal worth up to $1.5bn

Tencent is reportedly in talks to acquire SuperPlay in a deal worth up to $1.5 billion.

Playtika orginally bought SuperPlay prior to hit game Disney Solitaire's release, with almost $1.3 billion in deal value coming down to future performance.

Tencent is reportedly in talks to acquire SuperPlay from Playtika in a deal worth up to $1.5 billion.

According to Calcalist, Tencent and Playtika are currently in negotiations regarding the sale, valuing SuperPlay at between $1bn and $1.5bn. The outlet reported that "SuperPlay's rapid success has become a financial burden for its parent company".

Why to buy

SuperPlay was itself formed by Playtika alumni. Its portfolio includes Domino Dreams, Dice Dreams and the 2025 mega hit Disney Solitaire, which was the second-biggest mobile launch from outside of Asia last year.

Between Google Play and the App Store, it’s already surpassed $300 million in gross player spending by AppMagic estimates while also generating further revenue from ads and D2C.

Playtika acquired SuperPlay before Disney Solitaire’s release - back in November 2024 in a deal valued close to $2bn. PocketGamer.biz’s Mobile Mavens noted at the time that almost $1.3bn of this $2bn sum would be a performance-based earn-out over three years, however.

As SuperPlay’s financial performance has been a strong one, Playtika's financial obligations continue.

Meanwhile, Calcalist suggested that a potential sale to Tencent would place responsibility for those payments onto the Chinese conglomerate, sparing Playtika from payments that could total many hundreds of millions of dollars.

Tencent is already a world leader in games with Honor of Kings currently the highest-grossing mobile title of 2026. However, player spending is down year-over-year, as observed across the strategy genre at large, meanwhile genres like puzzle and tabletop are on the rise.