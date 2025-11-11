Playtika’s DTC revenue rises 20% as SuperPlay secures new Disney collab

Playtika's Q3 revenue increased by 8% Y/Y to $674.6m.

Playtika CEO Robert Antokol revealed plans to develop a new SuperPlay game with Disney and Pixar Games.

Israeli publisher Playtika generated $674.6 million in revenue during the third quarter of its fiscal year, up 8% year-over-year but down 3% quarter-over-quarter.

The company achieved a new record in revenue from DTC platforms, earning $209.3m at a rise of 20% Y/Y and 19% Q/Q. This meant 31% of total revenue came from DTC, an increasingly prevalent tool for mobile games looking to dodge app store fees.

Bingo Blitz, June’s Journey, Solitaire Grand Harvest, and SuperPlay’s portfolio were all factors in achieving this.

SuperPlay’s Disney Solitaire was also highlighted in Playtika’s latest earnings call, where CEO Robert Antokol noted the game and SuperPlay’s "exceptional growth". He added how Disney Solitaire has scaled faster than any game in Playtika’s 15-year history.

As a result, Antokol teased: "Building on that momentum, I am pleased to announce that we have expanded our collaboration with Disney and Pixar Games and are developing a new title in the SuperPlay pipeline. We will share additional details at the appropriate time."

Players and payers

Playtika’s financials revealed it had 354,000 average daily paying users during Q3, an increase of almost 18% Y/Y. This did mark a 6% decline from Q2, however.

In total, Playtika averaged 8.2m DAUs, up from 7.6m in Q3 2024. Meanwhile, average player conversion was slightly above 4%, a fractional increase over Q3 2024 and "consistent" with Q2 2025.

Adjusted net income increased much more substantially, up 16% Y/Y and 912% Q/Q, reaching $65.8m. At the same time, adjusted EBITDA increased by 10% Y/Y and 30% Q/Q to $217.5m.

"As we close 2025, Playtika continues to execute with focus and discipline," said Antokol.

"Our strategy to deepen player relationships, grow DTC mix, and reallocate resources toward highest return opportunities is strengthening our portfolio and positioning us to enhance long-term cash generation."

Playtika president and CFO Craig Abrahams added: "Our third-quarter results highlight the leverage in our model. A growing direct-to-consumer mix is protecting margins, and SuperPlay’s strong performance validates our acquisition strategy."

Playtika recently ranked in our Top 50 Mobile Game Makers list.