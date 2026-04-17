Disney Solitaire celebrates first anniversary with $230.9m in player spending

Disney Solitaire has generated $230.9m in player spending between Google Play and the App Store in its first year.

The title also generates direct-to-consumer earnings and ad revenue, meaning its total year-one revenue is likely even higher.

SuperPlay’s hit solitaire game Disney Solitaire has generated $230.9 million in gross player spending in its first year globally.

The title has become a major new contender in the genre since its release on April 17th, 2025, leveraging Disney’s well-known IPs with characters like Aladdin, Elsa and Simba.

Disney Solitaire was among the biggest new solitaire games of 2025, and according to AppMagic estimates, player spending has further snowballed through early 2026. Between Play Store and App Store spending, monthly revenue has seen uninterrupted growth in 2026 so far with March making a record $34.1m.

More recently, April 11th marked the game’s most lucrative day to date at $1.5m, as spending points towards another record month during the anniversary. In fact, just halfway through April, this month is already among the game’s five most lucrative months thus far.

The circle of revenue

Disney Solitaire has been a standout in the solitaire genre in the year since its launch, breaking into an increasingly challenging market.

Extending beyond traditional solitaire rules, players can also use special cards and collect power-ups to unlock new strategies, falling more in line with level-based puzzlers using solitaire mechanics such as Solitaire Grand Harvest.

Disney Solitaire has made 44% of its player spending revenue from a US audience, accounting for more than $100m alone. Japan follows as the game’s second-biggest market at 19% of spending, with Germany and the UK battling for third place at 6% each.

Globally, the game earned $10.1m in its first 30 days and went on to make almost $25m in two months. It made $90.6m in half a year and has more than doubled this in the six months since.

It should also be noted that Playtika reported $250.1m in company-wide D2C revenue in Q4, accounting for almost 37% of sales. SuperPlay is a subsidiary of Playtika and has been highlighted by its owner for "exceptional growth", with Disney Solitaire scaling faster than any game in Playtika’s 15-year history.

It’s therefore likely that Disney Solitaire’s true revenue is even higher than the $230.9m estimation between the major storefronts. The game also runs incentivised ads, encouraging players to watch during limited-time events like Movie Nights to earn currency and unlock prizes.

As seen in games like Scopely’s megahit Monopoly Go, Disney Solitaire players also have limited time to collect stickers in themed albums, such as a Lilo & Stitch collection in February or a broader Springtime Blooms album this April. Completing albums nets in-game rewards.

Last year, PocketGamer.biz spoke with game design consultant Jakub Remiar about the competitive solitaire genre and the differences between traditional solitaire experiences and the more puzzle-like spins taking inspiration from other genres.

He claimed the battle for dominance in this market had been mostly won by Playtika, only further affirmed with Disney Solitaire’s success one year in.