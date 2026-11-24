Former Twin Sails CEO Nicolas Godement has been appointed as group CEO.

Ex-Plug In Digital CEO Francis Ingrand has been named as group chairman.

Announcement highlighted challenges posed by proliferation of game releases fuelled by new technologies.

Distributor Plug In Digital has acquired publisher Twin Sails Interactive for an undisclosed fee.

The deal aims to bring together Plug In Digital's global distribution network and business development expertise with Twin Sails’ publishing operations.

Following the deal, former Twin Sails CEO Nicolas Godement has been appointed as group CEO. Plug In Digital founder and ex-CEO Francis Ingrand has been named as group chairman and will maintain an active role in supporting the company.

Changing economics

The announcement noted the challenges of the proliferation of game releases fuelled by new technologies - likely a nod to AI. It also highlighted an increased reliance on algorithm-driven digital storefronts, impactful market, global commercial partnerships and cross-platform capabilities.

“The economics of publishing indie games have changed dramatically,” said Godement.

“While finding the right market fit and delivering impactful marketing remain absolutely crucial, independent developers increasingly need extensive sales and distribution infrastructure to make their voices heard. We are building this group with long-term ambitions.

“By bringing Twin Sails Interactive's publishing track record together with Plug In Digital’s commercial scale, we are creating a company that can support developers sustainably, helping their games stand out and building long-term value around their IP."

Ingrand commented: “Like many in our industry, we’ve had to navigate a challenging period. By joining forces with Nicolas and the Twin Sails Interactive team, we’re building on the partnerships developed through Plug In Digital and Dear Villagers, combining a fresh approach to publishing with high-quality ports and global distribution. Together, we’re better equipped to support studios and help their games succeed.”

As well as Plug In Digital and Twin Sails, the overall group includes publishing label Dear Villagers, mobile and live service game studio Celsius Online and game porting outfit PixelRatio.

Games published by Twin Sails include News Tower, Ember Knights, Survival: Fountain of Youtube and Gloomhaven.

The Dear Villagers label’s portfolio, which features titles across platforms including mobile, includes Fabledom, The Forgotten City and Caravan SandWitch, among others.

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