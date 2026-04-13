Pocket Mortys shuts down after 10-year run

In-app purchases were removed ahead of closure, with all remaining content made free to players.

Co-creator JT Hartins described the title as one of his favourite projects, noting the team had unusual creative freedom with the IP.

Adult Swim acquired original developer Big Pixel Studios in 2018 before shutting the studio down just two years later.

Mobile RPG Pocket Mortys has shut down today, bringing an end to a decade-long run for the Rick & Morty-themed title that first launched in January 2016.

The game, inspired by mechanics popularised by the Pokémon franchise, allowed players to capture and battle different versions of Morty across a multiverse setting tied to the Adult Swim animated series.

“Just noticed Pocket Mortys is shutting down on April 13th," said Pocket Mortys co-creator JT Hartins in a post. “It was nice knowing it was still out there long after we created it.

“Probably one of my favourite games I worked on. We created every asset in-house and were given an unbelievable amount of freedom and trust with the IP from the day we pitched it."

News of the closure was previously shared with players via social media, with in-app purchases removed in the final phase of operations and all remaining content made freely accessible.

Pocket Mortys history

Originally developed by London-based studio Big Pixel Studios, Pocket Mortys launched in early 2016 and quickly gained traction among fans of the television series.

In 2018, Adult Swim acquired Big Pixel Studios for an undisclosed fee, bringing the team fully in-house as part of its broader games publishing strategy.

However, the studio was later closed in 2020 as part of organisational changes within the company. Despite that closure, development on Pocket Mortys continued.

For the past five years, Scottish studio Pocket Sized Hands maintained and supported the title, with CEO Alan Yeats previously noting that the engagement began as a six-month transition project that ultimately extended into a long-term stewardship of the game.