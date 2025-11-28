Pokémon Unite Asia Champions League returns with $20,000 prize pool in India League

The Pokémon Unite Asia Champions League (PUACL) 2026 India League will have a $20,000 prize pool.

Winners at the playoffs stage will advance to Offline Finals against other Asian teams, where a greater prize pool awaits.

The Pokémon Company has partnered with Skyesports to deliver a $20,000 tournament for Pokémon Unite in India.

Named the Pokémon Unite Asia Champions League (PUACL) 2026 India League, this online multi-stage tournament begins on November 29th with groups set to compete over the weeks that follow.

Playoffs will then be held on January 31st, 2026, with winners advancing to the broader PUACL Offline Finals in Yokohama, Japan.

Notably, the $20,000 prize pool is for the India League as far as the playoffs. The India League winners will then secure a spot against other teams from across Asia at the Offline Finals, which will offer a significantly larger prize pool.

Competition incoming

The PUACL India League will be operated by Skyesports and will be streamed on official Skyesports and Pokémon Unite channels. The tournament is intended to "strengthen the pathway from local champions to international contenders".

The league will feature 10 of India’s top esports organisations, with participating teams including Autobotz, Marcos Gaming, Reckoning Esports and others.

The Pokémon Company noted a rising competitive base in India and Pokémon Unite’s "growth" in the region, despite AppMagic estimates suggesting India makes up less than 1% of the title’s mobile revenue.

"Pokémon Unite has built a strong and passionate competitive community in India, and the return of the Asia Champions League gives our teams another platform to show what they are capable of. We are proud to execute the India League once again and to provide a clear path for Indian players to compete at the highest level in Asia," said Skyesports founder and CEO Shiva Nandy.

"This league showcases the quality of talent we have in the ecosystem and the growing opportunities for teams and professionals who are committing themselves to the title. With 10 leading organisations competing, the stage is set for an exciting season and we look forward to sending a representative from India to the global finals."

Worldwide, Pokémon Unite generated $83 million on mobile in its first three years.