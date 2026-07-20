Pokémon Sleep surpasses $230m in three years

Pokémon Sleep has earned $234.9 million since July 2023.

Year three saw a monthly spending high in December 2025 and a daily peak in June 2026.

The Pokémon Company is celebrating three years of Pokémon Sleep today - a sleeper hit that’s made $234.9 million since its 2023 release.

The sleep tracker first launched in Japan, Australia and select other countries on July 17th, 2023, before rolling out in worldwide over the following days. The Pokémon Company has officially named July 20th as the global anniversary.

A total $68.2m was spent by players during year three, down 3.2% year-over-year, according to AppMagic estimates. This was during a period with just one brand-new Legendary Research event, previously observed to trigger significant spikes in player spending.

Sleeping in review

Over the past year, Pokémon Sleep averaged around $5.7m in gross player spending per month with three of those months surpassing $6m. The initial high came last September, with a spending spike during the return of Legendary trio Raikou, Entei and Suicune.

After previously causing some of the game’s biggest spending surges over its first two years, all three returned in unison on September 8th and spending shot up 67% day-over-day, hitting $281,000. The event peaked on September 9th at $378,000.

Sleep’s next major spending rise came in December, its most-lucrative month of year three at almost $6.7m.

On the 22nd, Holiday 2025 kicked off with an increased appearance rate for Ice Pokémon, as well as Pikachu and Eevee in Santa hats. That same day saw revenue rocket up by 91% and this continued to rise until December 28th, peaking at $491,000 in a single day.

This daily sum was only surpassed once in year three, much more recently. On June 9th, Sleep made $543,000 in daily revenue one day into the Latios and the Soul Dew event. During this period, unstable weather meant Pokémon had trouble falling asleep, and players were tasked with restoring the Soul Dew to help them.

While June contained the top-grossing day of year three, it ranked second for monthly revenue, making just shy of making $6.6m. Legendary Pokémon Latias and Latios were the focal points of the event, again continuing a pattern of players spending more when such elusive Pokémon are featured.

Pokémon Sleep made close to $100m in its first year, meaning its revenue has declined Y/Y, but its rate of decline has slowed dramatically - almost matching year two earnings.

To commemorate the anniversary, a new feature has been introduced today allowing players to spend time with Munchlax, the pre-evolution of Sleep mascot Snorlax. Pokémon can be sent to join Munchlax on Nap Island and accumulate EXP every minute, up to a total of 150 EXP each day.

A Relaxing Nap Ticket can also be purchased to make their stay on Nap Island even more rewarding for seven days, accumulating an extra 450 EXP each day.

Starting August 10th, another new area will be introduced called Cyan Beach (Expert), "a challenging game mode" with greater rewards on offer.