Pokémon Unite ending service on mobile and Switch in 2027

TiMi Studio Group and The Pokémon Company's Pokémon Unite is ending service on March 23rd, 2027.

In-game purchases have ceased as of today.

Pokémon Unite is ending service after more than half a decade, set to go offline on March 23rd, 2027.

Developed by Tencent’s TiMi Studio Group and published by The Pokémon Company, Unite launched on mobile and Nintendo Switch in 2021.

It has long been a part of Pokémon’s live service mobile games portfolio though has been unable to reach the cultural or revenue heights of Pokémon Go or Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket. AppMagic estimates suggest Unite has made around $107m between Google Play and the App Store in five years.

The development team has thanked players, many of whom have engaged with Unite since launch, and revealed a special event set to run until end of service.

Gotta catch ‘em all quickly

The mobile and Switch versions of Pokémon Unite will both go offline next spring. Ahead of this, the sale of premium currency Aeos Gems has ended effective immediately and new memberships will also no longer be accepted. Those who have bought Aeos Gems will have until end of service to spend them, meanwhile paying members will continue to see perks until the end of the current membership period.

Automatic renewals for the Unite Club will also be suspended.

As fans spend their final months with the game, they can expect to find new content starting November 12th such as the library feature, allowing them to view certain records and in-game content. Players who complete a data download before the game goes offline will be able to continue using the library to view such content after end of service.

Next month, players will also be able to obtain a range of items such as Unite licenses and previously available Holowear cosmetics for their Pokémon.

The Pokémon Unite Aeos Crown 2027 Tokyo competitive tournament will also commence on November 12th before qualifier tournaments kick off on December 5th. The event overall will be held as planned.

"We offer our sincerest gratitude to the many trainers who have played since service started for the Nintendo Switch version on July 21st, 2021. We would like to express our thanks to everyone by holding a special event until service ends," Pokémon Unite posted online.

"We hope you continue to enjoy Pokémon Unite until the final day of service."