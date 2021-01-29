Speaker Spotlight: "Be open to all opportunities that come your way," says Luna Labs' Adam Stevens

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital is back for 2021, set to bring together some of the finest voices in the games industry and beyond.

PocketGamer.biz: Tell us a bit about your company?

Adam Stevens: We’re a technology company for playable and video ads.

Our product suite empowers mobile game studios of all sizes to build, manage, and optimise their creatives, enhancing end-to-end workflows whilst bringing teams together from production to delivery.

What does your role entail?

As CPO I support all things related to product at Luna including strategy, feature priorities and execution.

Why did you want to work in the games industry?

I've always loved the intersection of tech and creativity, and so gaming felt very natural to me. I love working on something which brings great value to users but also allows people to build careers in something they love.

What advice would you give to anyone looking to get into it?

Be open to all opportunities that come your way. Focus on the long term call and short term decisions.

What are your thoughts on the industry in the last 12 months?

It's been a challenging and interesting year - Covid, acquisitions, IPOs, IDFA announcement - the industry continues to move forwards and the people in it continue to adapt and thrive. Gaming is universal and the industry holds a lot of passion which seems to always find a path forwards.

What major trends do you predict in the next 12 months?

I can see automation, creative production, and IAAs becoming more important.

How has the games industry changed since you first started?

I would say it has less changed, but more "evolved". Technology, player behaviour, regulation etc all influence where the industry is moving, and it will continue to.

Which part of the Connects event are you most looking forward to and why?

Meeting new people, learning about problems.

