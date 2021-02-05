Speaker Spotlight: "The best way to show you can make games is to make games," says Auroch Digital CEO

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital is back for 2021, set to bring together some of the finest voices in the games industry and beyond.

Today's spotlight is on Tomas Rawlings, CEO at Auroch Digital. Auroch was founded 10 years ago, initially as a consultancy, but has expanded into a thriving games business, publishing a roster of strategy and digital tabletop titles. Rawlings is heading to PGC to take part in a roundtable discussion all about working with non-games organisations.

PocketGamer.biz: Tell us a bit about your company?

Tomas Rawlings: Auroch Digital was founded in 2010, initially as a consultancy, helping organisations such as the BBC, Wellcome Trust and many others understand games and gaming.

What does your role entail?

Running the company! Which at an indie studio is everything from getting involved in game design, biz dev, marketing, to basics like there's no milk in the fridge for tea (when we were in the office!)

Why did you want to work in the games industry?

I'd started playing D&D around nine years old, Warhammer 40K and Games Workshop games soon after. Also around then started making things on ZX81 and BBC Micro and that was my passion from there to here.

What advice would you give to anyone looking to get into it?

Do it! The best way to show you can make games is to make games. There's online game jams, lots of tools for free, big communities of game devs, modding communities and more. Find your niche and get stuck in!

What are your thoughts on the industry in the last 12 months?

We've shown that we were able to take the knocks of the global pandemic and give people some escapism from the grim news while also providing platforms that people used to connect with each other.

What major trends do you predict in the next 12 months?

Subscription services will shift the industry (as they already are) and we'll continue to see Steam and Switch get incrementally busier.

How has the games industry changed since you first started?

Yes, when I joined (back in 1998) products were physical only, shops held a lot of the power, and only way to get a game out was via publisher (or shareware). Now there so many ways to create and share. This means it's open to all, but also there's more competition. As others have said before; the barriers to entry are lower than ever but the bar for success is higher.

Which part of the Connects event are you most looking forward to and why?

Networking - such a key part of my role!

