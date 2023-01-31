Company Spotlight: adjoe

Company Name:

adjoe

Date Founded:

2018

Business Type:

Mobile Adtech

Location:

Hamburg, Germany

Managing Director:

Jonas Thiemann, Co-CEO and Co-Founder

Key Staff:

Number of Employees

58

Contact Details

https://adjoe.io/contact-us/

Social Media Links

Main Areas of Business

Mobile app growth and monetisation

Elevator Pitch

adjoe believes in better adtech. That’s why, as a leading mobile platform, we’re committed to challenging the industry status quo. By creating industry-changing technologies and engaging ad formats – from unique rewarded ad units to our own ad mediation – we ensure app developers and publishers unlock new ways to reach and exceed their UA and revenue goals.

Partners

TapNation

Playtika

Murka

FunPlus

Gameloft

Highlights/Achievements

adjoe’s past year has seen impressive evolution (of which we are proud) – from both a people and product perspective. As of 2023, we are now home to multiple highly-engaging ad units, our own ad mediation platform, and a 70-percent higher headcount. With this strength in numbers, we are excited to continue developing new industry-changing ad technologies and collaborating with more partners to maximize their UA and monetisation efforts.

Our unique time-based rewarded ad unit Playtime has already made us one of the fastest-growing ad platforms and top-ranking user acquisition sources for app publishers worldwide. In the latter half of 2022 we expanded our UA platform to include more diverse ad formats – and we’ve also been working hard on developing our other rewarded engagement models with Advance and Advance+. With these rewarded formats, our vision is to leverage level-based and multi-event-based rewarded experiences for maximizing traffic quality and revenue.

And speaking about maximizing revenue, the current mediation business in the market doesn’t provide publishers with enough transparency. It is not currently a fair marketplace. adjoe wants to change that. Recently, we launched our own mediation platform WAVE to maximize publishers’ revenue without any hidden costs - without any black boxes. As we said before, it’s been a busy year!

Tell Us Something About You That Nobody Really Knows

Back in 2018 there were three people at adjoe, renting an office space between them. Since then, we’ve upsized (and upgraded) our office in Hamburg – a city scattered with over 1,300 tech start-ups and numerous game development businesses – to house our growing business and tech team (and some dogs) from 25 different countries.