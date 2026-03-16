Quicksave Interactive secures HyperScope Ventures investment for Playables.ai

The platform aims to simplify and speed up the production of interactive advertising experiences.

Playable ads have become a key marketing format in mobile games and app promotion.

Quicksave Interactive draws on more than a decade of experience building custom interactive ads and web-based games.

Playables.ai creator Quicksave Interactive has secured investment from venture capital firm HyperScope Ventures as part of its latest funding round.

The investment will support Quicksave Interactive’s continued development of Playables.ai and its push to scale generative AI tools for the interactive advertising market.

Founded by Elina Arponen, Timo Kämäräinen and Ville-Kalle Arponen, Quicksave Interactive is developing technology aimed at simplifying the creation of interactive advertising through generative AI tools.

The company said Playables.ai allows advertisers and publishers to build playable advertisements using prompts, removing much of the manual development traditionally required to produce interactive ad experiences.

New opportunities

Moreover, Quicksave Interactive said its technology is designed to streamline the process by enabling teams to generate these experiences quickly using AI-driven workflows.

“For years, we've been developing the technology behind interactive web experiences," said Quicksave Interactive in a post. “Now, we're powering a new opportunity with Playables.ai, the first generative Al platform for creating and publishing interactive ads.

“Anyone, without a zero tech background can now create interactive and playable ads within hours, even minutes!

They added: “Together, we're working toward a future where creating interactive ad experiences becomes faster, smarter, and more accessible!"

PocketGamer.biz has reached out for further details.