Ramadan festivities unfold across mobile with themed events and seasonal rewards

EA Sports FC Mobile rolls out a 37-day Ramadan event built around daily Draft challenges and themed rewards.

Minecraft introduces a Ramadan add-on featuring fasting mechanics, iftar gatherings, and Eid celebrations across 30 in-game days.

eFootball launches a Ramadan campaign offering a Selection Contract, including the chance to sign Show Time Neymar.

Ramadan Mubarak! With this year's holy month now underway, seasonal festivities have emerged as an integral part of mobile gaming, designed to captivate and delight audiences.

These Ramadan-themed events offer an opportunity to experience new levels and content in games. And so we've compiled a list of in-game events and promotions currently taking place in various mobile titles to embrace the spirit of the season.

EA Sports FC Mobile marks Ramadan with a special themed event

EA Sports FC Mobile is running a dedicated Ramadan Event, featuring themed players and kits inspired by the season. Players need to log in consistently and complete challenges to collect FC Draft Vouchers and Iftar Cuisines through daily skill games and matches.

The 37-day event follows the same format as recent Draft-themed events, with most rewards tied to daily tasks rather than extended grinding or long-term strategy. The vouchers can also be used in other draft events, not just the Ramadan-specific ones.

Minecraft releases Ramadan add-on

The Minecraft Ramadan add-on brings a 30-day in-game experience inspired by the holy month, where players eat before sunrise, fast during the day, gather for iftar at sunset, help neighbours, and celebrate Eid at the end. It blends exploration, decoration, cooking, and community-focused quests across 22 builds and three biomes.

Players can take part in three minigames including Cooking, Moon Sighting, and Charity Rush, while customising their world with more than 60 decor items and seven outfits, all designed to capture the spirit of Ramadan in the sandbox world.

eFootball launches Ramadan Campaign with Show Time Neymar

Konami’s eFootball is celebrating Ramadan alongside Carnival and Lunar New Year with a luxurious in-game campaign. Players can obtain a Selection Contract to sign one Show Time player of their choice, including Neymar until February 26th.

While campaign availability varies by region, rewards remain consistent. The developer has encouraged players to log in and check local eligibility and know the campaign that's available to their specific country.

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang introduces Golden Month

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang has rolled out its Golden Month special event, offering players the chance to win Hanabi’s new skin and other exclusive rewards, including a chance to win an OPPO smartphone.

Running from February 17th to April 2nd, this year’s event spans more than a month, with expanded accessibility compared to last year’s limited daily window.

King of Steering hosts Ramadan Drift Cup

UMX Studios’ King of Steering is running a live Ramadan Drift Cup event. Players can compete in multiplayer drift challenges for exclusive rewards, adding a competitive edge to the seasonal celebrations.