Report: Hypercasual and puzzle games dominate the browser gaming space

Weekday browser gaming traffic outperformed weekends by 22%.

Friday players spent longer in-game as the weekend approached.

Hypercasual and puzzle games dominated browser gaming habits across the year.

The average browser gaming session now lasts 30 minutes as web-based games continue to compete strongly for user attention.

That's according to a new report from CrazyGames, which tracked 862 million hours of gameplay, is a 12-month study analysing gaming habits across the United States. It is based on 1.74 billion browser game sessions recorded between May 2025 and May 2026.

The report claimed that weekday gaming activity was significantly stronger than weekends, with traffic running 22% higher during the workweek.

Thursdays recorded the highest overall session volume, while Friday delivered the longest average play sessions as players moved into the weekend. Both days outperformed Sunday traffic by more than 27%.

Hypercasual and puzzle games dominated browser gaming throughout the year, accounting for over 99% of all hours tracked. Hypercasual games held the number one spot for 79% of the year, while puzzle games dominated the morning windows, ranking number one for 21% of the year.

Midday momentum

CrazyGames also identified what it described as the “National Pulse” of browser gaming in the US, with all hourly data normalised to Eastern Time to reflect activity across the country’s major population zones.

According to the study, browser gaming traffic peaks at 1pm ET during the so-called “National Lunch Break”, when East and West Coast schedules overlap.

However, engagement levels were highest at 4:00 am ET, when average sessions stretched to roughly 40 minutes, twice the normal length.

The report also found that while overall gaming traffic peaked during winter months, average session length reached its annual high in July, pointing to a smaller but more dedicated summer audience.

Learning more about the web gaming market on our Browser Breakthroughs track at Pocket Gamer Connnects Barcelona on June 15th and 16th, featuring top companies in the space.