"Web and cross-platform strategies are often overlooked, yet they’re critical to long-term success"

Pocket Gamer Connects, the leading international conference series for the global games industry, returns to London on January 19th to 20th, 2026.

The must-attend conference will bring together 3,000 delegates from 70+ countries, including decision makers from key international games hubs across the globe. Companies set to join the show include Supercell, Epic Games, Duolingo, CD Projekt Red, Tencent, PlayStation, EA, AppLovin, TikTok and many more.

PGC London will host 32 tracks across two days, including at the Apps Business Summit (January 19th) and the Beyond Games: Transmedia Summit (January 20th).

One of the speakers set to join the conference is CrazyGames VP of partnerships Rafael Morgan.

In the role, together with the CrazyGames team, Morgan has worked to bring web gaming back to industry relevance in recent years. Through partnerships with game engines, publishers, and AI companies, the company has looked to expand the capabilities, visibility, and commercial viability of web-based games.

Morgan will be hosting a session alongside CrazyGames partnerships manager Rabia Dincer entitled 'How Cross-Platform Publishing Is The Next Frontier For Game Growth' on the Browser Breakthroughs track. He'll also be taking part in the panel 'New Revenue Pipeline: How To Effectively Monetise HTML5 Games'.

We caught up with Morgan ahead of the show to discuss the present and future of web gaming.

PocketGamer.biz: Please give us a summary of what you’re speaking about and why it’s important.

Rafael Morgan: My talk explores how web gaming has re-emerged as a relevant, scalable, and commercially viable platform, and why this moment matters for the industry.

I’ll share how strategic partnerships between platforms, game engines, publishers, and AI companies have removed long-standing barriers and reshaped what’s possible on the web.

I’ll also explain how CrazyGames is going beyond the web and evolving into a truly cross-platform company, using the web as a foundation rather than a limitation.

Through concrete examples, I’ll cover how we approach distribution, audience growth, monetisation, and product decisions across platforms, and what developers and publishers can learn from this shift.

This session is important because it challenges outdated assumptions about web gaming and demonstrates how the open web can serve as a powerful launchpad for cross-platform success helping teams reach massive audiences faster, reduce friction, and build sustainable businesses with greater creative freedom.

What’s the most common mistake you see being made in the games sector?

One of the biggest mistakes is underestimating the power of distribution and discoverability. Many developers focus solely on building a great game but don’t think strategically about how players will actually find it, especially across multiple platforms.

Web and cross-platform strategies are often overlooked, yet they’re critical to long-term success.

If you could give other mobile games companies one piece of advice, what would it be?

Think beyond the app store. Mobile games are part of a larger ecosystem that includes web, PC, consoles, and emerging technologies like AI. Finding ways to leverage multiple platforms, build meaningful partnerships, and reach players wherever they are is what separates good games from truly scalable ones.

What do you think the next big disruptor in mobile games will be?

AI-driven game design and procedural content generation. Tools that let developers create richer, more personalized experiences at scale will redefine what players expect, and open entirely new opportunities for engagement and monetisation.

What is the single biggest challenge facing the mobile games industry today?

Discoverability and retention in a crowded market. With thousands of games released every week, getting your game noticed and keeping players engaged, is harder than ever.

It’s not just about making a great game; it’s about smart distribution, analytics-driven decisions, and creating experiences that adapt to evolving player expectations.

What developments do you think have been undervalued by the mobile games industry?

WebGPU is massively undervalued. It unlocks the potential for high-performance 3D and GPU-accelerated experiences directly in the browser, making the web a serious platform for games that previously would have been limited to consoles or PCs.

The industry hasn’t fully appreciated how this could change distribution, accessibility, and cross-platform reach.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received that you can pass on to others?

The best piece of advice I’ve ever received is: “Focus on the problems you can solve, not the ones you can’t control.”

In the games industry, it’s easy to get distracted by market noise, trends, or competition but real impact comes from identifying opportunities where you can actually make a difference, whether it’s building better experiences for players, improving discoverability, or forming meaningful partnerships.

This mindset has guided how I approach strategy, product decisions, and collaboration at CrazyGames.

What was your first-ever mobile phone?

I’m a bit of a dinosaur here: A Nokia with Snake on it. It’s funny to think that the games I played on that tiny screen laid the foundation for my entire career in the industry.

What topics do you want to hear more about at industry events?

I’m most interested in practical strategies for cross-platform growth, the role of AI in game development and player engagement, and how new technologies are reshaping distribution and monetisation across web and mobile.

Insights that bridge creative innovation with real-world business impact are especially valuable.

Can people get in touch with you at the event? What sort of people would you like to connect with?

Absolutely. I’m always happy to connect with developers and publishers who are curious about cross-platform growth, web gaming, or innovative ways to reach players.

If you’re building something ambitious or thinking about how the web can complement your mobile strategy, I’d love to chat.