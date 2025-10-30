India’s games and interactive media sector projected to hit $7.7bn by 2030 

The games market is expected to nearly double to $4.5 billion, with esports tripling to $120m by FY2030.

India’s games and interactive media sector is set to reach $7.7 billion by 2030 despite the ongoing ban on real-money gaming.

That's according to a new report by Bitkraft Ventures and Redseer Strategy Consultants, which showed that India’s digital games market is expected to nearly double to $4.5bn by FY2030, with esports projected to triple to $120 million.

India’s games market is shifting toward in-app purchases, which is expected to grow sixfold within five years, while interactive media segments are projected to surge from $440m in FY2025 to $3.2bn by FY2030.

Moreover, the report found that hybridcasual games with mid-core progression and deeper meta systems are emerging as a key growth segment.

Battle royale titles remain the top revenue drivers, while monetisation is shifting toward in-app purchases, expected to grow sixfold over the next five years.

Growth momentum

India’s fastest-growing interactive media sectors include astro and devotional tech, projected to reach $1.3bn by FY2030. Micro dramas are expected to hit $1.1bn through short-form mobile storytelling.

The report also found that India’s gaming growth is being fueled by Tier 2 and smaller-city audiences seeking local-language content and community-driven games experiences.

AI will play a major role in cutting production costs and boosting local game development, it said.

“It’s exciting to see India’s gaming sector entering a phase of durable growth, with local developers creating innovative and monetizable experiences that are beginning to resonate globally," said Bitkraft Ventures India and UAE partner Anuj Tandon.

“We’re witnessing strong momentum across casual and hybrid-core titles, fueled by rising player engagement, new IP creation, and increasingly accessible payment ecosystems. Together, these factors are helping define the next chapter of India’s gaming and interactive media industry.”

You can access the full report here.