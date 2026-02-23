Rewarded UA unlocked

Rewarded user acquisition (RUA) is one of the hottest topics in mobile marketing today.

Taking a closer look at the space and to help guide publishers through rewarded UA campaigns and strategies, Gamelight has put together this article to explore how RUA drives higher ROAS by focusing on post-install actions, how to use it to boost retention and player quality, and why it has emerged again over the past couple of years.

What is rewarded UA?

Rewarded UA is a user acquisition strategy where players are given rewards for completing specific in-game tasks after downloading an app. These tasks could include finishing the onboarding, completing levels, and hitting other meaningful milestones in the game.

This approach means users are being rewarded for actions that show intent and engagement, focusing on keeping them in the game and helping them get past early or challenging moments.

By rewarding users for in-game milestones, like completing tutorials or hitting level targets, rewarded UA helps attract players who stay, engage, and spend.

The aim is to create performance-based growth so advertisers can get users that play, pay and stay within a game.

The aims of rewarded UA

1. Driving engagement

By offering something valuable in exchange for gameplay, RUA aims to give users a reason to continue exploring the app. The reward acts as motivation, helping users get deeper into the experience and making them more likely to return.

With rewards tied directly to user interests, the idea is that engagement can grow.

2. To improve user retention

When users know they can earn something by reaching a milestone, they’re more likely to stick around. Instead of dropping off after a short time, they continue to engage, which can potentially lead to higher retention and lifetime value.

3. Performance-driven

Like other avenues of UA, every campaign should be optimised for measurable outcomes - not just installs, but post-install value. If a platform supports good targeting and real-time data optimisation, publishers can potentially use rewarded UA to drive high retention with a strong ROAS from players acquired during campaigns.

Platforms should be able to support publishers with targeting based on playing patterns, demographics and gaming preferences.

Once a user has installed a game, publishers can give players personalised in-game missions - such as finishing level three or unlocking a new feature - from which they can get a reward.

These goals should be focused exclusively on encouraging gameplay and getting players to engage with the game on a deeper level - not just scratching the surface - to drive longer-term retention.

Post-install engagement

In today’s mobile landscape, installs alone aren’t enough. What really matters is what users do after the install: how far they progress, how often they return, and how deeply they engage with the experience.

“The aim is ultimately to get players engaged in the game from the outset with clear goals attached.” xxx

Instead of focusing on early metrics, RUA should be built around driving valuable post-install behaviours that can lead to long-term growth.

To that end, players should be given clear, rewarding missions, which could lead to users reaching key milestones faster, returning more frequently and maybe even converting into loyal, paying players.

Playbook

So how do publishers actually use rewarded UA? Below we’ve put together a process that typical campaigns follow and their aims:

Game discovery: Users see an opportunity to try a game and receive a reward for actively playing it. User engagement: They complete the action, such as reaching a milestone or finishing a certain level. Reward delivery: The promised reward is given to the user quickly, creating a positive experience. Long-term engagement: More similar milestones are introduced, keeping the user engaged long-term.

The aim is ultimately to get players engaged in the game from the outset with clear goals attached - rather than just simply installing the app - designed to retain them through the RUA journey and beyond.

Some platforms can support publishers with covering reward costs - so they don’t need to budget for extra incentives. Publishers should also utilise tools like dynamic offers, user matching and real-time tracking to enhance the performance of each campaign.

Challenges in rewarded UA

Rewarded UA is not without its difficulties. Below we’ve listed several key challenges that could influence long-term success rates and some potential solutions.

Challenge: Low-intent installs

Some users may install a game solely to claim the reward, without genuine interest in playing.

Solution: Using behavioural data to match users with games they are likely to enjoy can result in more relevant installs and higher engagement rates.

Challenge: Drop-off after rewarded action

Players may complete the initial rewarded task but lose interest shortly after.

Solution: Structure in-game progression with meaningful milestones and tiered rewards. Offering multiple reward points (e.g., reach level five, then level 10) helps maintain motivation and could help turn short-term users into long-term players.

Challenge: Sustaining long-term engagement

Keeping users active beyond the initial few sessions is critical for long-term value.

Solution: Design reward paths that build momentum, combining progressive challenges with rewards that increase in value. This encourages a stronger sense of achievement that could lead to players staying invested in the experience over time.

Conclusion

A number of contenders in the rewarded UA space have emerged in recent years to offer a new avenue for marketing campaigns. To make the most of RUA, publishers should ensure to follow best practices while also being mindful of the challenges that can come with these campaigns.