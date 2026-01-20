RuneScape surpasses $3bn in lifetime revenue as Jagex marks 25th anniversary

Investment will focus on player support, modernised infrastructure, and major new content updates.

Jagex has also planned a year-long slate of live RuneScape events across the US and UK.

RuneScape’s latest revenue milestone reflects steady, long-term growth rather than a single breakout year.

British game franchise RuneScape has surpassed $3 billion in lifetime revenue.

The milestone comes as developer Jagex marks the series’ 25th anniversary with a major new investment programme it described as the most ambitious evolution in RuneScape’s history.

The programme focuses on upgraded player support, modernised infrastructure, refreshed systems, new content releases and a slate of live events planned across the US and UK.

Continuous growth

We reported last year that RuneScape had crossed $2bn in lifetime revenue, with the latest milestone reflecting continued growth rather than a single year adding $1bn.

“It’s incredible to think a quarter century has passed since RuneScape’s beginnings as a Java-based browser game,” said Jagex CEO Jon Bellamy. “Today we’re speaking to the largest and most active RuneScape community in our history, and this milestone is as much theirs as it is ours.”

He added: “We’re investing in our games, the player experience, our technology, and our teams to ensure RuneScape and its worlds continue to inspire and connect millions for decades to come.

This is a year defined by investment, momentum, community obsession, and building the foundations of Jagex / RuneScape’s next great era.”