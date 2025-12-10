Rush Royale surpasses 100m downloads and over $470m in lifetime revenue

Players have built over 10.5m unique decks since the game’s launch.

A limited-time Birthday Event introduces new rewards, modifiers, and festive challenges.

The celebrations culminate with a livestreamed Bloggers’ Battle finale on December 12th.

My.Games' Rush Royale has amassed over 100 million downloads with more than $470m in lifetime revenue since launch.

The milestone comes as the title celebrates its fifth anniversary with nearly 6 billion battles, built over 10.5m decks, and heavily favoured units like Dryad and Engineer.

To celebrate the anniversary, Rush Royale is launching a birthday event featuring new rewards, special PvP and co-op modifiers, a global advent calendar, and festive challenges until December 12th, 2025.

During the birthday event, players receive seven new daily quests, earning crystals and event points for each completion and unlocking rewards throughout the celebration.

Player appreciation

Alongside the main event, Rush Royale is offering in-game and community rewards, including a global advent calendar with daily gifts, limited-time anniversary bundles, and special rewards sent to all players via in-game mail.

The celebrations will conclude with a livestreamed finale of the bloggers’ battle, where top players from Europe and the Americas compete in best-of-three finals as part of Rush Royale’s fifth anniversary on December 12th.

“Celebrating five years of Rush Royale is a proud moment for our team, and it wouldn’t be possible without the incredible support of our players,” said My.Games project director of Rush Royale Alexey Kornev.

“The community has been at the heart of every achievement, and the Birthday Event is our way of saying thank you for their passion and dedication. Next year is already shaping up to be full of great surprises, and we can’t wait for players to experience everything we’ve been preparing for them.”