War Robots marks 12th anniversary as My.Games reports 325m registered users worldwide

My.Games is celebrating the milestone with Update 12.0 and a new in-game event.

The Martian Robotic Games event introduces faction-based competition and new rewards.

A six-week War Robots Live Show 2026 kicked off on April 14th with community challenges and updates.

My.Games has marked the 12th anniversary of War Robots with a major in-game event and new update as the long-running title continues to grow its global audience.

The celebration is headlined by the Martian Robotic Games, a limited-time event included in Update 12.0, alongside the launch of the War Robots Live Show 2026.

Running for six weeks from April 14th, the show will feature community challenges, creator spotlights and updates on the game’s future.

Developed by Pixonic and published by My.Games, War Robots has surpassed 325 million registered users worldwide, including China. According to the company, the game continues to add around 20 million players annually.

Cross-platform growth continues

Over the past year, the studio has expanded the game’s technical capabilities, including the rollout of cross-platform progression, which it claims has already been used around 90,000 times.

The anniversary update also introduces a new robot, Vector, alongside its pilot, weapons and drone, as My.Games continues to invest in the game’s long-term live-service evolution.

“Operating a live-service game for over a decade requires strong community trust and a constant technological evolution,” said My.Games CEO Elena Grigoryan.

“In 2025, we focused on breaking down barriers with cross-platform progression and quality-of-life updates. In 2026, we are doubling down on that commitment, ensuring War Robots remains the premier mecha experience on any device.”

War Robots executive producer Boris Burangulov commented: “War Robots is all about breaking through challenges - with the support of both our incredible team and community. This past year was just the start of bringing the game to a new level, with many more things to come.”