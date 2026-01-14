Samsung revamps mobile gaming hub with personalised discovery

Update introduces a more personalised experience for 160 million monthly active users.

Redesigned interface tailors recommendations to player libraries and play patterns.

YouTube gameplay videos and creator content are integrated directly into the hub

Samsung has revealed the first phase of its next-generation Mobile Gaming Hub to position the platform as a central destination for discovering games on Galaxy devices.

The company said the new update brings a more personalised experience that'll allow its 160 million monthly active users to share and connect through games.

Samsung has also introduced a redesigned interface that improves game discovery through recommendations based on player libraries and play patterns.

Moreover, the smartphone maker integrated YouTube videos to surface relevant gameplay clips, guides, and creator content directly within the platform.

Global rollout

The updated hub has now rolled out globally to all Galaxy smartphones and tablets, with future updates planned to add community features, player profile customisation and more.

“Mobile game discovery is broken," said Samsung VP of game services Jong Woo. “Convoluted interfaces and overly promotional content make it harder for players to find the games that match their interests.

“With this update to the Samsung Mobile Gaming Hub, we’re addressing these pain points and offering a frictionless, organic, and personalised discovery experience.

“By surfacing content based on genuine preferences, we’re creating a more intuitive and engaging way for players to explore, watch, and enjoy their favourite games from one entry point.”