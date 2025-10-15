Roblox is now available on the Samsung Galaxy Store

Users who download Roblox via the Galaxy Store receive up to 25% more Robux.

The move reinforces Samsung’s ambition to make Galaxy Store a leading gaming hub.

Roblox boasts over 111m daily active users across multiple genres and experiences.

Samsung has added Roblox to its Galaxy Store to allow users access the games and creation platform.

Starting from today users who download Roblox from the Galaxy Store can earn up to 25% more Robux when they make in-app purchases through the Galaxy Store version of the app.

Samsung claimed that it is the first mobile app store to offer this perk, giving players extra currency to spend on games, items, and avatars.

The smartphone maker further stated that the move reinforces its goal to make the Galaxy Store a leading hub for mobile gaming.

New opportunities

With over 111 million daily active users, Roblox has continued offering experiences across genres like RPGs, sports, and racing.

“Our mission at Galaxy Store is simple: create more value for our users and more opportunity for developers,” said Samsung VP and head of strategic partnerships for TV & mobile services Maya Harris.

“The availability of Roblox, a platform where millions of players gather to game daily, reflects our commitment to offering rewarding experiences that matter. This is proof that the Galaxy Store is the place to play.”

Roblox chief business officer Enrico D’Angelo commented: “We’re excited to bring Roblox to the Samsung Galaxy Store, as part of our vision to make Roblox available everywhere and for everyone.

“It gives our community more choice, more value, and more ways to play with friends and engage with millions of games across the devices they already know and love.”