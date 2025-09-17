Saudi-based Superbullet Studios aims to let anyone build Roblox games in three days

Superbullet Studios pivoted from Roblox game development into building proprietary AI tools.

As part of our MENA coverage and run-up to the event, we spoke with Superbullet Studios founder Erickson Talaue, who shared how the Riyadh-based studio pivoted into AI, the vision behind its proprietary Roblox-focused LLM, and plans to scale SuperbulletAI while launching new titles like EvoLife.

PocketGamer.biz: Could you tell us a bit about Superbullet Studios and what you’re up to right now?

Erickson Talaue: Superbullet Studios began as a Roblox game studio, initially named for creating engaging games in a short amount of time. The name reflects our ethos: building and launching quickly without sacrificing quality.

The real pivot happened when I dove deep into AI. After months of experimentation, I realised that a fine-tuned AI focused on Roblox game development could outperform even my nine years of experience in Roblox coding 24/7.

That insight shaped our vision: if we could give every developer access to a specialised Roblox AI, then even beginners could create high-quality games in days, not months. That’s the mission behind SuperbulletAI.

How many staff do you currently employ and where are they based?

We’re lean but effective. On the Roblox side, we have more than 10 contractors and two full-time employees, including myself. For the AI side, I started solo, but once SuperbulletAI gained traction, more talented people joined. Today, we’re a three-person team on the AI side, and growing steadily.

What differentiates your proprietary LLM and code editor inside SuperbulletAI from existing generative AI tools available to Roblox developers?

Most LLMs are trained broadly across many programming languages like Python or JavaScript. That makes them versatile, but not specialised. Our proprietary LLM is different because it hyperfocuses on Roblox Lua. In practice, this domain focus could make it potentially 10-100 times stronger at Roblox development tasks compared to generalist AIs.

Our code editor is also purpose-built. Tools like Cursor aren’t optimised for Roblox and require a complicated setup. With SuperbulletAI, developers (or even regular Roblox players) can get started in about a minute. Our editor integrates directly with Roblox Studio, powered by proprietary LLMs that are 8x-24x cheaper and more efficient than GPT-5 or Claude Sonnet.

We also go beyond code by adding a template retrieval framework tool, letting users actually build entire Roblox games in just 3 days. This allows you to insert a centralised car system with over 50 cars that are already configured, animated and texturised. Saving you possibly 7 weeks of work.

As for Roblox’s own AI, Code Assist launched back in March 2023. Despite Roblox’s resources, adoption has been limited. Roblox even released its own corpus to the public, likely inviting startups like ours to innovate. That’s where we see our opening.

How do you prioritise resources between developing games and your other projects like AI-Assisted workflows and building entertainment ecosystems?

They fuel each other. SuperbulletAI is already gaining traction with over $5,000 in sales and over 1,500 users as of September 9th, which shows early product-market fit.

“Roblox is our go-to-market… But realistically, I’d give us 5 or 10 years before making Roblox a secondary focus. And at that point, we're so big on Roblox that we barely need to do anything.” Erickson Talaue

On the game side, we’re working on EvoLife, a life simulation game. Once SuperbulletAI is fully live, we’ll use it to accelerate our own production with not just this game. We’ll essentially be our first power user. And if just one of our Roblox games takes off, it could multiply SuperbulletAI’s adoption by 100x.

You’ve already launched over 12 games in a year. How do you measure the success of each title beyond visits? And how have your games been received outside the MENA region?

Success depends on genre and monetisation potential, not just visits. For example, an MMORPG can generate significantly more revenue than an obstacle course game with the same player count.

Globally, our Roblox titles have already reached millions of visits in 2024. Players worldwide have enjoyed them, but our next goal is to scale, hitting 100m visits in a single month.

Roblox’s most successful studios often scale into cross-platform IP. Do you see Superbullet expanding beyond Roblox, or is Roblox your long-term focus?

Roblox is our go-to-market. It’s at least 100x more cost-effective to build IP there first. If one of our games becomes a breakout hit, we could expand outside Roblox in just 1-2 years.

But realistically, I’d give us 5 or 10 years before making Roblox a secondary focus. And at that point, we're so big on Roblox that we barely need to do anything. I think that just shows how ambitious I am.

What do you see as the current opportunities and challenges facing the games industry in Saudi Arabia and the wider MENA region?

For opportunities, the Saudi government is actively backing young founders like me. At 21 years old, I’ve directly benefited from initiatives that make it easier to launch ambitious gaming companies here. The regional gaming market itself is also massive and growing.

“Our template retrieval framework lets users actually build entire Roblox games in just 3 days - saving possibly 7 weeks of work.” Erickson Talaue

In terms of challenges, awareness and global visibility. Saudi developers are producing world-class work, but international recognition is still catching up. That’s why government-led efforts like the EWC are so important.

In terms of funding and support for gaming studios in MENA, what has been your experience navigating the funding landscape?

Investors and institutions are ready to back standout founders. On top of that, the developer community in Saudi Arabia is incredibly supportive. Everyone I’ve met has been generous with knowledge and collaboration.

What are your plans for the rest of 2025 and the coming year? Are there any specific initiatives or projects on the horizon that we should look forward to?

Our vision is bold. We plan to build the strongest Roblox AI game builder, enabling even kids to create a fully functional game in 3 days. We also want to grow SuperbulletAI far beyond our early traction and prove it as the default AI builder for Roblox developers worldwide.

Another aim we have is to launch many hit Roblox games, starting with EvoLife, to showcase the power of our tools and drive adoption. And of course, to make a global impact by positioning Superbullet Studios as the biggest gaming studio in Saudi Arabia and the wider MENA region.

