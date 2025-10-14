Save up to $100! PGC Summit Korea 2025 Mid Term rate ends this week!

PG Connects Summit Korea debuts this October 31st.

Mid Term tickets are on sale now, offering savings of up to ₩190,000 ($100)

Offer ends this Thursday 16th.

Join our gateway to the world's fifth biggest games market, in conjunction with Contents Universe Korea's digital entertainment show and Korea Game Developers Conference.



Continuing to expand our already impressively comprehensive 2025 conference lineup serving both established and rapidly emerging international games hubs, PG Connects Summit Korea debuts this October 31st.



The regional and global games industry will gather in Goyang-si, within Seoul's Metropolitan Area, for focused B2B conferencing in one of Southeast Asia's leading sectors.

500 international games industry delegates

4 conference tracks featuring 30 expert speakers

Mobile, PC, Console, AI, HTML5, XR and more

An expo area hosting the sector's leading companies

Key networking-centric format to facilitate business connections

Essential industry knowledge from industry thought leaders

Mid Term tickets are on sale now, offering savings of up to ₩190,000 ($100). Book yours now before prices rise later this week!

Conference schedule

More than 500 global games industry delegates will gather to hear over 30 expert speakers share their insights across four conference tracks. Hear the latest data and future forecasts for the global games industry.

Global Trends

INTERNATIONAL PERSPECTIVE: From East to West – facts, figures and insight into the latest industry trends from all over the globe.

Monetiser

BUSINESS BOOSTING: Make the most of new advertising formats, IAPs and other monetisation developments in this laser-focused track.

The Growth Track

ESSENTIAL FORWARD PLANNING: Key knowhow into user acquisition, retention techniques, and the path to grow your game.

Game Maker Insights

HANDS-ON ADVICE: Case studies from the front line covering game design, audio, character design, UX, narrative, and more.

Connector Speedmatch

FOCUSED NETWORKING: Pairing mobile, PC, or mobile game developers, speed-dating style, with publishers and investors looking for their next project.



The Very Big Indie Pitch

PITCHING COMPETITION: Unique indie developer competition based on a quick-fire format that gives each game maker a frantic five minutes (including Q&A) with each panel of experts to make the case for why their game should win!

Shining a light on Korea

Dubbed 'the beating heart of the SEA games market', Korea is home to Krafton, Netmarble, and NCSoft, all placing among the world's top 30 game companies by revenue. Thus it’s no surprise the Korean games market places among the top five in the globe.

Unlock new business opportunities by connecting directly with the regional sector and global industry professionals through our established networking-focused event model

Unfold the impact of the Korean and SEA game markets by gaining the latest insight from leading experts on key topics from across the industry

Join us in Goyang-si, within the Seoul Metropolitan Area, on October 31st by booking your ticket now – starting at just ₩90,000 ($60) with the current Mid Term rate!