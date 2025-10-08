Swiss-based Sbarter is raising €40m to “redefine” skill-based games with blockchain technology

The platform lets players place small, performance-based wagers in their favourite games.

Game publishers act as neutral referees, verifying results and earning fees without disrupting gameplay.

The company aims to reach 10m users within five years through compliant, transparent gaming.

Games protocol platform Sbarter has entered the games market with a new protocol built to deliver fair skill-based competitions for players and security for publishers.

Sbarter said the new competitive layer will allow players to make small, skill-based wagers in their favourite games. Results depend entirely on performance, with blockchain-powered payouts for winners.

Moreover, publishers act as neutral referees, confirming the winner of each match and earning fees without interfering with the games themselves.

Sbarter has also completed its pre-seed and seed rounds and is now raising a €40 million ($46.5m) Series A, offering 6 billion SBT tokens as part of a regulated 14 billion-token sale.

Funds will support network expansion, user growth, and continued product innovation. Sbarter is scheduled to launch in the first quarter of 2026.

“Redefining the economy"

Sbarter aims to reach 10m users within five years, establishing itself as a new standard for compliant skill-based gaming. Its SBT token enables transparent and scalable growth.

Developed over three years by a 40-person international team, Sbarter is backed by veterans from EA, Microsoft, Sony, SEGA, and more.

The platform is run by a non-profit in Switzerland and follows strict safety rules, including ID checks and location limits to protect minors and players in restricted areas from taking part.

“The games industry has been searching for new ways to engage players beyond traditional monetisation models," said Sbarter chairman Alessandro Fried.

“Sbarter answers that need by introducing a fun and compliant protocol that benefits players, publishers, and investors alike. We’re not just adding rewards - we’re redefining the games economy with a system that respects both publishers and players."