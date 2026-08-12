SciPlay cuts 20 jobs at its 300-person Israeli games hub

SciPlay Games Israel employs approximately 300 people.

The Israeli centre represents roughly one-third of SciPlay's global workforce.

The operation develops and operates titles including Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes and Hot Shot Casino.

SciPlay has cut 20 jobs at its Israeli gaming operation, roughly 7% of its approximately 300-person local workforce.

As reported by CalcalisTech, SciPlay Games Israel serves as a strategic development centre for the US-based company, which is fully owned by Light & Wonder.

The Israeli operation is partly the result of Light & Wonder's 2014 acquisition of local games company Dragonplay.

Key development hub

Based at the Ramat Gan Diamond Exchange complex, the centre accounts for roughly one-third of SciPlay's global workforce. The Israeli team includes staff working across software development, product management, data science, analytics, UI/UX and digital marketing.

The centre is also considered one of SciPlay's key growth engines, with responsibilities spanning technological innovation, data analysis and user retention. Operations are managed by SciPlay's chief revenue officer Noga Halperin.

The centre is responsible for developing and operating several of SciPlay's flagship games, including 88 Fortunes and Hot Shot Casino.