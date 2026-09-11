Andrew Stalbow-led investor group completes Bath City FC acquisition

The Bath City Holding Company includes more than 50 investors from sports, tech, games, finance, healthcare and consulting.

The investor group has raised more than £6m to support the club.

Stalbow previously co-founded Best Fiends developer Seriously and served as CEO.

An investor group led by Seriously co-founder Andrew Stalbow has completed the acquisition of English football club Bath City FC, alongside a multi-million-pound investment from his investor group.

Stalbow is now the club’s executive chair, leading the Bath City Holding Company, a group of more than 50 investors with backgrounds across sports, tech, games, finance, healthcare and consulting.

The group has raised more than £6 million ($8.1m) in a seed round to support the club’s next phase.

Outgoing chair David McDonagh will remain on the board as the Supporters Society representative.

Track record

Stalbow brings significant games industry experience to the ownership group. He co-founded Best Fiends developer Seriously, where he served as CEO before selling the company to Playtika.

He previously worked at Rovio as executive VP of strategic partnerships and at 20th Century Fox as senior VP of mobile, working with IP including Avatar and The Simpsons.

The new investment will support Bath City’s men’s and women’s teams as they aim to climb the football pyramid, alongside plans for Football League-ready infrastructure and stronger connections with fans and the local community.

“This deal happened because of the incredible backing we’ve received from the fans, the shareholders, the Supporters Society, the Supporters Club and the board," said Bath City FC executive chair Andrew Stalbow. “We hugely appreciate you putting your faith in us. We will strive to be the custodians you believe we can be.

He added: “The partnership that we will build between the supporters, the city, the community in Twerton, the players, the coaching staff, the operating team and the investors will set us apart. This is a unique opportunity.”