Speaker Spotlight: Sara Antonelli

Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2025 takes place on October 7th and 8th.

Featuring PGC's trademark blend of talks, panels, seminars and networking opportunities.

Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2025 is just around the corner, taking place on October 7th and 8th bringing together over 1,500 delegates from more than 50 countries for two days of sessions, networking, and learning.

At the Helsinki 2025 event, you can expect a huge range of talks, panels and seminars covering a variety of games industry topics from AI to live ops and monetisation.

One of the many speakers will be Sara Antonelli, the App Growth Lead for SMC Global at Snap.

Antonelli drives product strategy and go-to-market initiatives for Snap’s app advertisers, with a focus on building solutions that enhance performance and align with industry trends, particularly in non-SKAN measurement approaches. With over 10 years in the app industry, before joining Sara previously worked at MoPub (Twitter), where she partnered with gaming advertisers, tapping into the whole marketing cycle from monetisation to UA strategies.

The PG.biz team spoke to her to find out more about her PGC session and her thoughts on the challenges and opportunities facing the global games market.

Please give us a summary of what you’re speaking about and why it’s important.

From installs to lifetime value: How Snapchat powers gaming growth

Gaming marketers are evolving performance - shifting from chasing installs to building sustainable, profitable growth.

“We’ll share actionable insights and best practices to help you scale efficiently across the funnel.” Sara Antonelli

Join Snapchat to discover how leading gaming apps are driving measurable results with advanced optimisation, audience intelligence, and smarter bidding strategies.

We’ll share actionable insights and best practices to help you scale efficiently across the funnel - from discovery to install to long-term player retention - while keeping performance at the core.

What is the single biggest challenge facing the mobile games industry today?

One of the biggest challenges facing the mobile games industry today is the intense competition for users in a saturated market. With thousands of new titles launching every year and player acquisition costs rising, standing out has become harder than ever. Growth can no longer rely on a single channel or tactic.

To stay competitive, gaming companies need to diversify - testing new platforms, experimenting with different monetisation models, and embracing full-funnel strategies that balance acquisition with long-term retention. Those who succeed will be the ones who shift from short-term wins to sustainable, diversified growth.

What’s your favourite ever mobile game?

Sudoku

What key trend should we be paying attention to in the next 12 months?

A key trend to watch in the next 12 months is how NFTs and AI will shape the future of mobile gaming. NFTs are opening new models for ownership, engagement, and community-driven economies, while AI is transforming everything from player personalisation to dynamic content creation.

Together, they’re pushing the industry toward more immersive, scalable, and data-driven experiences. The real opportunity lies in how studios integrate these technologies not as buzzwords, but as tools to deepen player engagement and unlock new revenue streams.

What do you enjoy most about working in the mobile games industry?

What I enjoy most about working in the mobile games industry is the constant pace of innovation. It’s an environment where cutting-edge technology, creativity, and data intersect - from experimenting with new platforms to shaping how apps measure and optimise performance.

“What I enjoy most about working in the mobile games industry is the constant pace of innovation.” Sara Antonelli

There’s always a new challenge to solve, whether it’s adapting to industry shifts or finding smarter ways to grow. On top of that, the camaraderie within the gaming ecosystem makes it incredibly rewarding -it’s a community that thrives on collaboration and sets trends that often define the broader app economy.

What topics do you want to hear more about at industry events?

I’d love to hear more about how the industry is pushing the boundaries on measurement, especially in a privacy-first world, and how innovation in this space can unlock smarter decision-making. I’m also interested in discussions around growth and diversification - how gaming companies can expand beyond traditional channels, test new strategies, and build more sustainable models for long-term success.