Stan reaches 45m users as product-led growth model gains traction

Stan says it has grown to 45m users with 75% of growth coming organically.

The platform claims its product-led model reduces dependence on paid user acquisition.

AI infrastructure powers moderation, creator discovery, and audience matching across more than 1.2m creators.

India-based gaming community platform Stan has surpassed 45 million users as it pushes a community-driven alternative to traditional social media expansion strategies.

The company said 75% of its user growth has come organically through product-led distribution rather than paid acquisition.

Stan’s model centres on real-time social interaction, with users joining live audio clubs, discovering games together, and building online communities.

The platform operates on what it describes as a three-part ecosystem involving creators, gaming communities, and brands or publishers.

Publishers use Stan for game discovery and player engagement, while brands tap into creator-led communities to reach gaming audiences.

Continuous growth

The platform is also positioning artificial intelligence as core infrastructure rather than an add-on feature as it claims AI tools power multilingual moderation, creator discovery, and audience matching across its network of more than 1.2m creators.

“Most social platforms today scale through content, algorithms, and paid acquisition," said Stan CEO and co-founder Parth Chadha. “Stan is built differently, around communities, behavioural loops, and real-time interaction.

“When users engage with each other in live environments, they don’t just consume, they participate, and that fundamentally changes how growth happens. Creators don’t just create content, they bring in and anchor communities, which drives acquisition organically.

“These interactions build strong retention, and over time, distribution becomes a natural outcome of the product experience rather than something we have to buy”

Backed by investors including Google, Sony, and General Catalyst, Stan said it is exploring expansion across APAC and MENA markets.