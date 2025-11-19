Stan secures new Series A investment from Sony Innovation Fund

Stan plans deeper integrations with game publishers and expansion into new mobile-first markets.

Sony’s backing marks a major milestone, adding global credibility to Stan’s vision.

The company aims to reshape how gaming communities connect and earn.

Mobile-first social games network Stan has secured investment from Sony Innovation Fund as part of its ongoing Series A round.

Stan said it will use the funds to advance AI-driven personalisation, expand creator monetisation tools, deepen integrations with game publishers, and scale into additional mobile-first markets.

The India-based company added that Sony Innovation Fund’s backing is a major milestone as it gives Stan added global credibility and strategic strength to build a social platform for gaming creators and communities.

Stan has now surpassed 30 million downloads with a strong reach in India’s tier-2 and tier-3 cities. The company's goal is to reshape how gaming communities connect and earn.

Empowering creators

Hyderabad Angels Fund (HAF VC) also joined the round, adding to earlier backing from Google’s AI Futures Fund, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Square Enix, and General Catalyst.

“We see that participation of Sony Innovation Fund to Stan reinforces our belief in the strength of our vision and India’s pivotal role in the global gaming landscape," said Stan co-founder and CEO Parth Chadha.

“Together with our investors, we aim to build the most creator-empowering, mobile-first platform that redefines how gaming communities connect and thrive."

Sony Ventures Corporation CEO Kazuhito Hadano commented: “We believe the future of gaming goes beyond compelling titles and advanced gameplay. It lies in building dynamic ecosystems where creators, gamers, and developers come together to shape shared worlds.

“Stan embodies this vision of building an inclusive gaming community, and we’re excited to support their efforts to create a social layer for the next generation of gamers.”