STAN sees 15x growth in StanShop monthly buyers as repeat purchases hit 70%

Users from tier-two and tier-three cities generate nearly 72% of monetised engagement.

These users record 17% to 18% higher ARPU than tier-one users.

Mobile-first social games network STAN has recorded 15x growth in monthly buyers on its StanShop gaming commerce platform over the past six months.

The Indian company said repeat customers now account for 70% of purchases, with Gen Z and users from tier-two cities being key contributors to the growth.

StanShop offers digital products including gaming gift cards, game credits, top-ups and vouchers. The 70% repeat purchase rate means most transactions are coming from existing members of STAN's gaming community rather than one-time shoppers.

The company said users are returning to make purchases around the games and digital experiences they already engage with.

Commerce growth

Tier-two and tier-three markets account for around 67% of STAN's user base and nearly 72% of monetised engagement. These users also record 17% to 18% higher ARPU than those in tier-one cities, according to the company's data.

STAN currently has more than 50 million users across gaming, creators and communities. The company said StanShop's growth points to a broader shift towards recurring digital spending within gaming communities.

“The most interesting part for us is not just the growth in buyers, but that people are coming back to buy again," said STAN CEO and co-founder Parth Chadha.

“StanShop is about making the products they already use as gamers available within that experience. The 15X growth and 70% repeat purchases give us early evidence that commerce can grow naturally from community."

We previously spoke to STAN about its ambitions to become India’s Discord and its product-led approach to growing gaming communities. The company has also raised $8.5 million in funding to support its AI-driven growth and games community strategy.