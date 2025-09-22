Supercell plots new office in Helsinki’s Maria area to support expansion

The project aims to support both Supercell’s global growth and Helsinki’s startup ecosystem.

Over 200 startups already operate in the area.

Plans include office building and room for public spaces like cafés and exhibitions.

A building permit must be secured by the end of 2027.

Supercell has applied to the City of Helsinki for a plot reservation in the Maria area to build a new office space.

As reported by Finnish outlet STT Info, the project aims to support the company’s continued global growth from Helsinki while also strengthening the city’s startup ecosystem around the former Maria Hospital.

The plot reservation will be reviewed by Helsinki’s Urban Environment Committee on September 23rd before moving to the City Board’s Economic Development Sub-committee for a decision.

The new business hub is situated close to where Supercell's current headquarters is based.

Business hub

The City of Helsinki plans to turn the former Maria Hospital area into Northern Europe’s largest growth business campus, building on the existing Maria01 startup community.

As well as housing companies, the proposed office building is set to include space for potential cafés, restaurants and exhibition spaces open to the public.

A building permit must be secured by the end of 2027 under the reservation terms.

“Our dream is to make games that as many people as possible can play for years and that they will remember forever," said Supercell CEO Ilkka Paananen. “Supercell has been growing at a record pace over the past few years, and this growth is not slowing down anytime soon.

“We need plenty of new top talent to both continuously create new content for our existing games for our hundreds of millions of players and to create new hit games for the global market. The new HQ in the Maria area will allow us to continue our growth in Helsinki, our home city."

Supercell will be at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki on October 7th to 8th.