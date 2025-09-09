SuperGaming’s MaskGun surpasses 100m players across Android and iOS

Since its 2019 launch, players have logged over 40m hours, making it one of India’s top community-driven shooters.

Supergaming's first-person shooter MaskGun has surpassed 100 million players worldwide across Android and iOS.

The developer said since MaskGun launched in 2019, players have logged over 40 million hours, making it one of India’s most-played community-driven shooters.

To celebrate the milestone, SuperGaming is hosting a two-week in-game celebration with rewards and community recognition.

Players logging in will receive an exclusive Midas 100m Crate, while all matches will grant double XP during the event.

Community-driven success

The update also spotlights top players and community members in the game’s credits, including prizes for the best-performing clans on the global leaderboard.

This milestone comes after SuperGaming’s $15m Series B round, which valued the company at $100m. The funding will drive international expansion and support new original IP development.

“When we started making MaskGun, we never imagined it would become a community this large and vibrant," said Supergaming CEO and co-founder Roby John. “This milestone belongs entirely to our players.

“The best part about MaskGun has never been the guns or the maps; it’s the people. Their friendships, rivalries, and stories have made this journey special. Today we celebrate not just 100 million players, but 100 million connections."